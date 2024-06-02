Dera followers, caste dynamics to play crucial role in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 1

In a multi-cornered contest, swing voters, silent dera followers and caste dynamics are expected to decide the fate of the candidates which was locked in the ballot boxes today.

The constituency, known for educated working class and royal legacy, is also known for its significant followings of various deras, which wield substantial influence over the electorate.

Patiala boasts a large community of Radha Soami followers, particularly in the town of Rajpura and Nabha. Additionally, Parmeshar Dwar at Dhadrianwale and Nirmal Dera of Sant Hansaliwale also enjoy considerable sway among the local population.

In Bhadson, a notable number of Christian voters are affiliated to various ministries (churches run by Christian preachers), further adding to the complex voter landscape in Patiala. Besides issues such as anti-incumbency, public welfare scheme, free ration and electricity and communities with their distinct religious affiliations will play a critical role in shaping the constituency’s political dynamics, said a political expert

Among the influential ones, Dera Sacha Sauda stands out for its mysterious stance in the current elections. Traditionally a powerful player, the dera followers have not disclosed their voting intentions this time around.

Recently, the dera disbanded its political wing and in a surprising move refrained from issuing any directive to its followers about supporting a specific candidate. This development has introduced an element of unpredictability into the electoral fray.

Caste factors also hold significant sway in Patiala. The constituency’s diverse demography includes various caste groups whose voting patterns can influence the election outcome. Candidates are aware of the need to navigate these social dynamics to garner support.

