Dera followers demand quick action against killers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 11

After the murder of another Dera Sacha Sauda follower on Thursday, other disciples have panicked. Though the Punjab Government has beefed up the security of Nam Charcha Ghars, yet followers say it’s not enough.

“The government wakes up only after any harm comes to dera followers. During the previous regimes also, when other dera followers were murdered, the governments spoke only for few days and forgot about it later. We request the Punjab Government to take some effective steps to prevent more attacks on us,” said Kulwinder Singh, a dera follower.

Some other followers while requesting anonymity told The Tribune that since the latest murder, they had been in touch with each other and trying to console each other. They also demanded that all the suspects of the recent murder should be arrested quickly to prevent any more crime against them.

“When such criminals are out of the police hands, they tend to do more crime,” said Jaswinder Singh, another dera follower. There are many followers, who say there was conspiracy against them to cause communal tension in the state.

