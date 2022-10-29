Dera Sacha Sauda followers face opposition in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Locals on Friday objected to the distribution of invitation pamphlets by followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda. The invitations are for an online satsang of dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Saturday. Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said: “We have advised the dera followers and those who raised objection over the distribution of pamphlets to maintain peace.” TNS

Kaoni assumes charge

Muktsar: AAP leader Sukhjinder Singh Kaoni on Friday assumed the charge of chairman, Muktsar District Planning Board. A number of politicians, including Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur and former Faridkot MP Prof Sadhu Singh, were present on the occasion. TNS

Procurement arrangements

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday visited the grain market in Malout town and reviewed the paddy procurement arrangements. She assured the farmers that paddy crop from other states wouldn’t be allowed to come in the mandis of the state. TNS

1,115 boxes of liquor seized

Abohar: The police in Sriganganagar foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,115 boxes of liquor worth about Rs 45 lakh to poll-bound Gujarat. The consignment was hidden under bags of cattle feed in a truck. OC

3 of family die in collision

Faridkot: Three members of a family died when their motorcycle collided head on with a car on the Faridkot-Ferozepur road this evening. The deceased include an 11-year-old boy whose father had died of a cardiac arrest recently. His cousin and aunt also die in the accident. TNS

Sandalwood trees axed

Bathinda: Sandalwood trees have been axed and stolen from the well-guarded Bir Talab zoo here. After the incident came to light, senior forest officials have served notices on watchmen on duty to clarify their stand on the matter. Forest Range Officer Pawan Shridhar said, “I have brought the matter to the notice of the Divisional Forest Officer, Bathinda.” TNS

Villagers protest over murder

Nangal: Residents of Kulgran village blocked the Nangal-Kalma road here on Friday. They alleged that the police had not taken appropriate action against a suspect in the murder case of Shadi Lal (38). The protesters said the police had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Later in the afternoon, the police said a murder case had been registered.

#dera sacha sauda #gurmeet ram rahim #Muktsar