Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 14

Four days after the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower at Kotkapura and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday nabbing three suspected assailants, including two juveniles, from Patiala district, the Faridkot police on Monday procured a transit remand of the trio from a local court. All three accused are from Haryana.

The Faridkot police on Monday also rounded up son of a sub-inspector, who is suspected to have provided shelter to three accused after the killing. It is believed that the assailants had fled in two cars from Bajakhana in Faridkot to Patiala side after abandoning two motorcycles they used in the crime on Thursday. The police suspect that son of the sub-inspector, who is posted at Bathinda, helped in arranging shelter for the assailants in Patiala area.

Son of the police official is a student in Patiala and he had allegedly received a phone call to arrange shelter for them. The boy has been rounded up by the Faridkot police for questioning. However, Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal, the sub-inspector, denied that his son had helped the assailants. “On the day of the crime, my son was staying with me at Bathinda as there was a programme at my home regarding the death anniversary of my father,” said Dhaliwal.

Dera follower Pardeep Singh, who was an accused in sacrilege incidents of 2015, was shot dead in Kotkapura on November 10 by six assailants. While three of these assailants have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Patiala area, two other assailants, who are from Faridkot, are on the run while one assailant is yet to be identified.

The Faridkot police have also started the process to bring one Harjinder Singh, alias Raju, of Munawan village of Moga on transit remand.

Harjinder has also been nominated by the police as an accused in the case. He is presently in the custody of the Moga police for another crime. The police suspect that Harjinder Singh had roped in Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, of Society Nagar, Bhupinder Singh, alias Goldy, of Balwinder Singh Nagar of Faridkot, two others nominated accused in this crime.

Harjinder was produced before the Faridkot duty magistrate who remanded him to four-day police custody.

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #Kotkapura