Dera head's plea dismissed in Bargari case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh has dismissed an application filed by Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim for providing documents attached with the closure report filed by the CBI in the Bargari sacrilege cases.

The accused had filed an application under Section 91 read with Section 207 of CrPC. The Supreme Court recently ordered the transfer of trial against the dera head and seven followers in three interlinked cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015 from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh.