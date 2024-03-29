Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand gurdwara shot in broad daylight

Dehradun, March 28
The dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district was shot dead on Thursday on the shrine’s premises by two men on a motorcycle, the police said.
Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manju Nath told reporters. “We have clear (CCTV camera) videos of the assailants. They are both Sikhs,” he said and added that they fled after the incident.
The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara, around 50 km from Rudrapur, is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state. In CCTV camera footage, the assailants were seen entering the gurdwara on a motorcycle around 6:15 am and shooting at Singh with a rifle, Nath said and added that the shooter was riding pillion.
“Two rounds were fired at Singh who was sitting on a chair. The first shot was fired from the front and the other from the back. Singh immediately fell on the ground,” the SSP said.
Eight police teams have been mobilised to apprehend the dera kar seva chief’s attackers, he said.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) comprising personnel of the Special Task Force and local police has been constituted to look into the incident.
