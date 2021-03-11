Sacrilege case: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to appear in court via online mode

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim would appear in a court through video conferencing in connection with a sacrilege-related matter.

The direction by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan came on a petition filed by Ram Rahim seeking directions to the state of Punjab and other respondents to dispense with his physical presence and production before a court in Punjab in connection with the sacrilege-related matter. Directions were also sought to permit his presence through videoconferencing. Detailed order was yet to be uploaded.

The dera chief, through counsel Vinod Ghai and advocate Kanika Ahuja, had submitted that the direction was necessary “due to threat to the life of the petitioner”.

#dera sacha sauda #gurmeet ram rahim #sacrilege