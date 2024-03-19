Descendant of tenth Guru ’s court poet to perform in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

A California-based eminent mystic singer, composer and celebrated poet Shivpreet Singh, 10th descendant of Bhai Nand Lal Goya, poet laureate of Guru Gobind Singh, will perform in the national capital on Tuesday.

The recital is scheduled at Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan on Tuesday evening with Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, set to be the chief guest on the occasion.

Shivpreet is in India to participate in Global Spiritual Mahotsav inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad on March 14 and will be in the capital to perform before a select audience, besides delivering a lecture to young students involved in promoting devotional music (kirtan) based on the ragas and traditional musical instruments used by the Sikh Gurus.

A practitioner of the mystic musical tradition, Shivpreet’s journey with music began in the 1990s when he pioneered a transformative genre that unleashes the wisdom of Indian spiritual masters from the 12th to 16th centuries with the melodic intricacies of Indian classical music and harmonious fusion of Western musical elements.

A highly-qualified professional, Shivpreet holds a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Music from UC, Berkeley, and MBA from the University of Chicago.

