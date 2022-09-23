Desecration of statues in Patti: Christians protest slow pace of probe

Tarn Taran, September 22
Members of the Christian community today protested outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) against the desecration of statues at a church in Patti a couple of weeks ago.
Led by Jasbir Singh Sandhu, state chief, All India Catholic Christian Union, the protesters blocked the national highway 54 and submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner Punit Sharma.
Father Peter and pastor Goldy criticised the incident and slammed the government for not resolving the matter.
The protesters said even after more than three weeks of the incident, the culprits had not been arrested.
They said though the state government had formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT), it had failed to crack the case.
They said if the police failed to nab the miscreants soon, they would be forced to intensify their protest.
