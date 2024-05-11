Desh Bhagat University and Lincoln University enter into academic collaboration

Chandigarh, May 11
Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has announced collaboration with Lincoln University, California, with an aim to explore academic opportunities. The partnership aims to establish a satellite centre of Lincoln University at DBU’s Future Saksham Centre of Excellence in Mohali.
Lincoln University, with its 100-year legacy in California, US, known for distinguished programmes in Business and Diagnostic Imaging, will bring its expertise to DBU. Dr Uday Kumar Ghosh, Faculty Business Administration and President’s Advisor at Lincoln University, visited Desh Bhagat University’s campuses in Mohali and Mandi Gobindgarh to inaugurate this initiative.
The collaboration between DBU and Lincoln University will offer a range of pathway programmes, including Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Imaging (BS) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). These programmes offer students a unique opportunity to pursue a 1 + 1 + 2 pathway, seamlessly transitioning from DBU Mohali campus to DBU Americas St Vincent and Grenadines Campus and ultimately to Lincoln University in the US.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark
There is nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any su...
BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail
Says is fighting against dictatorship with all his power and...
Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC
Highly placed sources in the government have confirmed that ...
Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang
7 held with 70.42 lakh intoxicant pills, 725 kg tramadol pow...