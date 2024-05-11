Desh Bhagat University and Lincoln University enter into academic collaboration

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has announced collaboration with Lincoln University, California, with an aim to explore academic opportunities. The partnership aims to establish a satellite centre of Lincoln University at DBU’s Future Saksham Centre of Excellence in Mohali.

Lincoln University, with its 100-year legacy in California, US, known for distinguished programmes in Business and Diagnostic Imaging, will bring its expertise to DBU. Dr Uday Kumar Ghosh, Faculty Business Administration and President’s Advisor at Lincoln University, visited Desh Bhagat University’s campuses in Mohali and Mandi Gobindgarh to inaugurate this initiative.

The collaboration between DBU and Lincoln University will offer a range of pathway programmes, including Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Imaging (BS) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). These programmes offer students a unique opportunity to pursue a 1 + 1 + 2 pathway, seamlessly transitioning from DBU Mohali campus to DBU Americas St Vincent and Grenadines Campus and ultimately to Lincoln University in the US.

