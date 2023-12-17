 Designate India ‘country of particular concern’: US religious freedom watchdog : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Designate India ‘country of particular concern’: US religious freedom watchdog

Designate India ‘country of particular concern’: US religious freedom watchdog

‘Plot’ to kill Pannun

Designate India ‘country of particular concern’: US religious freedom watchdog

File photo: @USCIRF/Twitter



WASHINGTON, December 16

The US religious freedom watchdog on Friday again called on the Biden administration to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’ under the US Religious Freedom Act, citing its alleged targeting of religious minorities overseas.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent federal government commission, said, “Recent efforts by the Indian Government to silence activists, journalists and lawyers abroad pose a serious threat to religious freedom.”

“The USCIRF implores the US Department of State to designate India a country of particular concern due to India’s systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief,” it said in a statement.

USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schneck called the Indian Government's alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and a plot to kill another Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US ‘deeply troubling’.

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said this month that an Indian had worked with an unnamed Indian government employee on the plot to assassinate a New York City resident, who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in India. The Indian Government has denied involvement in the plot.

The issue is highly delicate for both India and the Biden administration as they try to build closer ties in the face of an ascendant China perceived as a threat for both democracies. — Reuters

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

7
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...


Cities

View All

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Man ‘involved’ in vehicle theft held

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes