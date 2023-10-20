 Despite bail, Zira not released from jail : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Despite bail, Zira not released from jail

Despite bail, Zira not released from jail

His counsel alleges delaying tactic, moves High Court

Despite bail, Zira not released from jail

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with former Cabinet ministers Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh outside the Ropar jail after their party colleague Kubir Singh Zira was not released on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Ropar/Ferozepur, October 19

Despite securing bail from the Zira civil court yesterday, former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira could not be released from the Ropar jail today. Zira was arrested on October 17 in a case registered against him under Sections 341, 186, 268 and 149 of the IPC for disrupting government work.

Though the former MLA had been granted bail in this case, another case under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was also slapped on him the same day. He will be released after completing formalities with the Zira SDM in this case.

Zira’s counsel alleged delaying tactic in granting bail to his client and now they have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against ‘illegal detention’ of Zira.

He said the release warrants of Zira were issued today and they were ready to fill the bond against the “Kalandara” under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. “But we came to know that the SDM had gone on leave. In his absence, Naib Tehsildar Vinod Kumar was authorised to release Zira. But he had asked for a police report, which was not required,” his counsel alleged.

The Naib Tehsildar said he had sent a report to the police for verification and the police would confirm about the identity of Zira. “The decision will be taken on the basis of the police report,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with other Congress leaders, including Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh, anticipating the release of his party colleague reached the Ropar jail only to return disappointed. Channi alleged that the state government was intolerant against any kind of criticism and it was the only reason for arrest of Zira.

#Congress #Ferozepur #Ropar #Zira Agitation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Cop dies in road mishap

Man held with intoxicant powder