Despite bail, Zira not released from jail

Ropar/Ferozepur, October 19

Despite securing bail from the Zira civil court yesterday, former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira could not be released from the Ropar jail today. Zira was arrested on October 17 in a case registered against him under Sections 341, 186, 268 and 149 of the IPC for disrupting government work.

Though the former MLA had been granted bail in this case, another case under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was also slapped on him the same day. He will be released after completing formalities with the Zira SDM in this case.

Zira’s counsel alleged delaying tactic in granting bail to his client and now they have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against ‘illegal detention’ of Zira.

He said the release warrants of Zira were issued today and they were ready to fill the bond against the “Kalandara” under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. “But we came to know that the SDM had gone on leave. In his absence, Naib Tehsildar Vinod Kumar was authorised to release Zira. But he had asked for a police report, which was not required,” his counsel alleged.

The Naib Tehsildar said he had sent a report to the police for verification and the police would confirm about the identity of Zira. “The decision will be taken on the basis of the police report,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with other Congress leaders, including Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh, anticipating the release of his party colleague reached the Ropar jail only to return disappointed. Channi alleged that the state government was intolerant against any kind of criticism and it was the only reason for arrest of Zira.

