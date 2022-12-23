Despite clash, cops share langar with protesters at Zira

Tribune News Service

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 22

The police and farmers have clashed on several occasions at the Mansurwala protest site in Zira, but together partake of food at the community kitchen run by women, including several septuagenarians.

From participating in the “dharna” to preparing langar, women have been playing a key role in the ongoing protest against the liquor brewing unit and ethanol plant in Zira.

Staying put at the site from morning till late evening, biting cold has failed to dampen their spirits.

“We don’t discriminate while serving langar. Several policemen partake of langar, but we never complain,” said Baljinder Kaur of Sodhi Nagar village.

“For the past few days, the number of persons has increased but we are never short of ration. Residents of nearby villages donate dry ration openheartedly,” she added.

Bhajan Kaur (70) of Mansurwala village said she, along with other women, come to the dharna site around 7 am. “We have distributed tasks among ourselves. While elderly women make ‘rotis’, others cut vegetables, knead dough and wash utensils. Tea langar is served round the clock,” said Bhajan Kaur.

“We are contributing to the fight against the liquor factory management so that future generations can be saved,” said Sukhdeep Kaur.

“While men are fighting the might of the state, we are extending all possible support to them in their fight for justice,” said Harjit Kaur, another protester.

Farmers protest attachment order

Mansa: BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) activists protested against a property attachment order for recovering debt from a farmer’s widow at Gagowal village. Maggar Singh of Gagowal village had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh from an arhtiya. After his death, the arhtiya moved court and got the property attachment order to recover the loan.