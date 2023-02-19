Despite CM’s assurance, work on Abohar bus stand yet to begin

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 18

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sandeep Jakhar in the Vidhan Sabha Budget session in June last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured him that renovation work on the Abohar bus stand would be completed within three months. But, the work is yet to start.

After visiting the bus stand along with Mayor Vimal Thatai, the MLA said he had been reminding the CM through letters and phone calls that the promise was yet to be fulfilled. Last night, Transport Secretary Vikas Garg informed him over the phone that funds would be released to start the renovation work from next week. The MLA said it is expected that the government will release an amount of Rs 2.92 crore for the work.

“It is expected that the AAP government will conduct a fair investigation into the corruption charges against its own ministers and legislators,” he said.