Despite controversies, AAP confident of win

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 8

High-stakes campaign for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll came to an end here on Monday.

It was marred by controversies, including the allegations of sexual misconduct against minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, crackdown on Amritpal Singh and the recent blasts in Amritsar.

But AAP strategists claimed these issues were limited to a section of urban voters. They said the vote-bank of this section would be divided between the Congress and the BJP. While their voters, who benefited the most from government schemes, would cast vote in their favour. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal pointed out unlike their opponents, the entire party cadre had reached out to every voter in the constituency.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “AAP has fulfilled its major guarantees in the first year of assuming power. This will pay dividends.”

“Providing 300 units of free power to domestic consumers, our stand against corruption, including own leaders, and recruitment being done in the government sector will have a positive impact,” he said.