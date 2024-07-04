Despite govt’s efforts, lowest ever area under cotton cultivation across Punjab

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 3

After having had lowest-ever area under cotton cultivation in Punjab during the last season, cotton has taken further nosedive in the state this season. Against the state target of brining 2 lakh hectare under cotton cultivation this season, the area has shrunk to about 97,000 hectare. State government’s much incentive notwithstanding, this is the all-time lowest area under cotton cultivation in Punjab, said the agriculture experts.

Last season, the area under cotton was 1.73 lakh hectare in the state. This record potential dip in cotton acreage is attributed to many factors by the cotton industry and agriculture experts. These factors include severe pink bollworm (PBW) infestation, weak prices for the cotton crop and rising labour costs.

Bathinda is witnessing a drastic fall in area under cotton cultivation. In 2022-23, about 70,000 hectare area was under cotton cultivation in Bathinda district. It declined to 28,000 hectare in 2023-24 and 14500 hectare in 2024-25.

Dr Karanjeet Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Bathinda, said intense heat conditions during the cotton sowing time is one of the reasons for steep fall in area under cotton cultivation this season. We need to adopt new methods to control diseases on cotton plants, he said.

In Faridkot district, where the area under cotton cultivation has fallen to just 1,000 acre this season, the agriculture department is trying to attract the farmers toward cotton crop by providing many incentives.

After giving subsidy on seed, ensuring them good quality pesticides and fertilisers, the department is providing free-of-cost Pheromone Trap to catch and monitor pink bollworm.

