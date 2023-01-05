Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

Defying all odds, two sanitation workers from Patiala—Kuku Ram (53) and Mukesh Kumar (44) — have bagged a gold and silver medal, respectively, in the 39th Natural Bodybuilding Union International (NBBUI) Mr and Miss World Bodybuilding Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand.

The duo, who earn Rs 9,100 per month, competed against contestants from 18 countries.

Ram, who took part in the 50-plus age category, said he worked as a bonded labourer, a rickshaw-puller and as a sanitation worker on contractual basis with the Patiala Municipal Committee.

Ram’s wife Meenu said he had been bodybuilding for the past many years. “He is a sanitation worker and I stitch clothes at home. He has been taking part in competitions from 1988. We faced many challenges due to low income. He stopped practicing for some years and began again in 2014.”

She said his diet includes eggs and milk in the morning. “We can’t afford lavish meals. So, we have to be content with normal meals,” said Meenu.

Kumar, a student of Ram, who works at the Rajpura Courts Complex, competed in the 40-plus age category. He said he started practising with Ram in 1997. “I used to commute from Rajpura to Patiala. At times, I didn’t have Rs 5 for a train ticket. Thus, I left bodybuilding in 2000. Later, I restarted practising with Ram in 2018,” said Kumar.

The two also faced difficulty in collecting funds to reach Pattaya. Kumar said, “We needed Rs 50,000 per head to compete in Pattaya. Many people, including advocates and judges, came forward to help us.”

He said the state government could help them by regularising their jobs and recognising their achievement.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “Bodybuilding is not a recognised sport in the Commonwealth and the Olympic games. It is not a part of our policy. However, I will look into how they can be honoured.”