Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Patiala, November 28

Despite deputing hundreds of officials and spending hundreds of crores on machinery and awareness campaigns, Punjab burnt paddy in almost the same area as last year.

Though the state registered over 20,000 (26%) fewer stubble-burning incidents in the state to date compared to last year in the same corresponding period, the total area burnt could increase slightly by the end of the season on November 30.

Punjab burnt paddy on 1,529.40 thousand hectares this year as compared to roughly 1547.38 thousand hectares in 2021 till November 28. The area under paddy cultivation in the state also saw a marginal increase of 58,000 hectares this year.

“Though incidents of farm fires are recorded daily, the area burnt is calculated once every week. Officials confirm that the total area on which stubble will have been burnt till November 30 could be slightly more than 2021 as the data is yet to be compiled,” a senior official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board said, adding that the final figure could be 3 to 5 per cent more than the 2021 figure.

“There will be a marginal increase in the number farm fires for next two days as the season officially ends on November 30. We expect the number this year to remain below 50,000,” said an official.

