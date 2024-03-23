Despite promises, no end to stray cattle menace

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 22

Even when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had staged a month-long dharna in 2018 and slammed Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government over its failure in tackling the stray animal menace, little has been done to provide relief to the residents here in the past two-year-rule by the AAP government.

Only 711 animals shifted to sheds Municipal Corporation Sanitary Inspector Jaswinder Singh said that 711 animals had been caught and taken to the cattle sheds so far. But the campaign had to stop after January 15 awaiting directions from the administration.

In a statement on November 5, 2018, then Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, youth wing in-charge Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and president Manjinder Singh Sidhu had said that the problem of stray cattle and dogs was worsening day by day, but the (Congress) government was in slumber and no policy had been formed to find a solution. Another senior AAP leader Aman Arora had visited Abohar to join local activists at the dharna outside Nehru Park and assured that the menace will be brought to an end when AAP forms a government in Punjab.

Today, when 40-year-old Neelo Rani Khurana of Nai Abadi came to feed the birds and ants near the railway steel bridge, she was attacked with such force by the stray bulls hovering there that their horns pierced her leg and she fell down bleeding. She was taken to the civil hospital by the people nearby. According to doctors, the woman got 16 stitches on her leg.

Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti chief Raju Charaya said that about 4,500 stray animals have been roaming in the city and surrounding areas due to which road accidents occur every day.

