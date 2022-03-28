Despite relieving order, re-employed officials stay put

Karam Prakash
Patiala, March 27
Even after five months of government ordering that re-employed employees must be relieved, many of them working in the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board are still enjoying the perks of a government job.
Ironically, Principal Secretary (Labour) Ravneet Kaur, who is also the vice-chairman of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, had on January 20 issued special directions, as per which employees appointed after retirement had to be relieved by February 28.
However, the order was not implemented. Sources allege re-employed officials have been indulging in corrupt activities.
Vijay Walia, who has been fighting for the construction workers’ rights, said: “The BOCW Welfare Board, in its 28th meeting in December last year, had decided that no person above 58 years, hired through an outsourcing agency, will continue at his post. Therefore, an inquiry should be conducted to find out why these officials have not been relieved so far?”
When contacted, the Principal Secretary said, “I have asked the newly appointed Labour Commissioner to look into the matter and take action immediately.”
