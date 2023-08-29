Despite ‘reservations’ by ministers, grants reduced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

In spite of reservations expressed by most ministers over the reduction of the discretionary grants, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, today approved the reduction of the grants at the disposal of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and all ministers.

The Chief Minister’s discretionary grant has been reduced from Rs 50 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 37 crore this year, while that of all others from the present Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 1 crore per annum.

Official sources as well as some ministers said they expressed reservations over the cut in grants. They reasoned that they were often invited to various social functions and expected to give grants for development works. However, say sources, the CM remained adamant, saying he wanted to bring in fiscal transparency. He reportedly also offered that any minister, who felt that he had shortage of funds under their discretion, could use funds allotted under the CM’s Discretionary Fund.

Later, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the decision to reduce the grant was taken as the panchayats across the state had a lot of unused funds. Recently, the Deputy Speaker had come under the Opposition fire over the alleged misuse of his discretionary funds, though he had denied the allegations.

In another interesting development at the Cabinet meeting, two important agendas were withdrawn as it was felt that more discussion on both issues was needed. The Agriculture Department had brought in an agenda to compensate farmers by Rs 1,500 per acre, if they desisted from burning paddy stubble after the crop was harvested. However, sources said the agenda was discussed and withdrawn as most Cabinet ministers felt that all other options for dealing with paddy stubble be explored first, including the use of surface seeders, industrial use of stubble and the offer by Rajasthan Government to buy paddy stubble for their milch cattle.

The other agenda to be withdrawn was regarding bringing the Rajput community into the general category.

Visiting faculty among key decisions

Approval for the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali and filling of 484 posts on campus

Nod to fill 20 technical cadre posts in the Governance Reforms Department

Nod for visiting faculty in 117 government schools

Consent for premature release of four life convicts, while rejecting the case of one

Amendment to the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2023

Annual Administrative Report of the Water Resources Department approved

