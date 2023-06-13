Despite SC directive, govt not replying to my letters: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 12

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said despite the Supreme Court’s order, CM Bhagwant Mann had not replied to his letters.

Addressing reporters at the UT Secretariat, Purohit said, “The SC had in March mentioned that the CM of the every state has the duty to communicate with the Governor, reply to letters and submit every document or action taken report asked for. But, Mann has not replied to 10 of my letters till now.”

Governor interfering in govt work: CM Reacting to the allegations, CM Bhagwant Mann said the Governor was unnecessarily interfering in the work of the elected government

He said hurdles were being created to derail the smooth functioning of the government. Mann said, “Raj Bhawans are acting as the state headquarters of the BJP, which is a dangerous trend for the Indian democracy.”

He asked Purohit to explain why he failed to discharge his constitutional duty by not using “my government” during his Address

Earlier, Purohit had written to the CM, questioning the appointment of a “tainted” person as the chairperson of Punjab Infotech. In his reply, the CM had said he was accountable only to three crore Punjabis, not to the Governor.

Pak army involved in drug smuggling The Pakistan army and the government are involved in smuggling drugs to Punjab through drones. We are alert and are shooting down drones. I will ask the Prime Minister to conduct one or two more surgical strikes in Pakistan. —Banwari Lal Purohit, Punjab Governor

Before that Purohit had sought certain details, including the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar in Singapore. The AAP government had then approached the SC after accusing the Governor of “refusing” to summon the Assembly session.

On Mann’s assertion that the Governor had refused to refer to the government as “my government” in his Address in the Assembly, the latter said he had never said no to it. “It’s my government. All orders are issued in my name. Why will I not say so?” he replied. Purohit questioned the delay in taking action against Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.