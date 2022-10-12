Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 11

Choosing to hit where it hurts the most, the Kapurthala district administration has chosen a novel way to keep a check on cases of stubble-burning this time. As a deterrent, the administration has decided to suspend the arms licences and deny verification for passport to all those who indulge in paddy straw burning.

The authorities are of the view that such an action would be harsher than mere lodging of an FIR against the violators.

Hit where it hurts the most People of Punjab have two passions — to move abroad or to flaunt a weapon. So, we hope that such a warning will surely prevent them from harming the environment,” said a senior official.

The authorities have also decided to get announcements in this regard made by BDPOs, panchayat secretaries and nambardars in the 157 hotspot villages, which have had a bad track record. Most of these villages are in Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi subdivisions of Kapurthala. In all, there are 680 villages in the district.

Giving details of the harsh decisions on his agenda to prevent environment damage, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said Kapurthala district had 1.18 lakh acres under paddy, which was expected to produce nearly 7 lakh tonnes of residue. Over 4,100 machines had been handed over to farmers, panchayats, and cooperative societies to manage the stubble and 651 new machines were being distributed in the current season, he added.

Besides, the DC said a campaign had been initiated in schools wherein students had been asked to write slogans against stubble-burning in their notebooks on October 6, 8 and 10 and get these signed from any of their family member involved in farming.

He said as of date, 25 incidents of stubble-burning had been reported from the district of which 13 cases had been confirmed on double checking and red entries had been made in the jamabandi.

#Kapurthala