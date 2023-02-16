Develop urban estates in small towns: Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora directed the officials concerned to identify pieces of land in smaller towns to develop new urban estates. He also asked them to send teams in the field to assess the ground situation for ensuring amenities in approved colonies.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects and other important works being executed by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Patiala Development Authority and Bathinda Development Authority at the PUDA Bhawan, Arora said illegal colonies and constructions will not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

He asked the officials to hold meetings with resident welfare associations to conduct development works so that the residents don’t face any hardships.

He was apprised of the fact that the authority has already floated tender for construction of the road and is also getting prepared the design for RoB on Dhuri line.