Developers warned against carving out illegal farmhouses

Land Act violators to be prosecuted: Forest Dept

Developers warned against carving out illegal farmhouses

A site carved out in the Nayagaon forest area. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Alarmed at land developers illegally carving out farmhouses in the forest area in the periphery of Chandigarh, the Punjab Forest Department on Wednesday issued a public notice warning violators with prosecution.

In the notice, it has been pointed out that land developers were illegally trying to level hillocks and deceitfully selling land, which is prohibited under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, to gullible buyers under the garb of farmhouses.

Forest officials said such land falls in Tarapur, Burana, Gocher, Majra, Sultanpur, Pallanpur, Dulwan, Siswan, Choti-Badi Nagal, Parol, Majarian, Seonk, Parch, Nada, Karoran, Mirzapur, Saini Majra, Mullanpur, Bhronjian, Thaksa, Hoshairpur, Bhulheri and Malakpur villages.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Parveen Kumar said the violators would be prosecuted under the relevant Acts and rules and for the criminal contempt of the the SC orders regarding the land use under the PLPA.

The action followed a day after the Forest Department lodged an FIR against Chandigarh-based private realtor and MD of WWICS Lt Col BS Sandhu (retd) for carving out farmhouse sites in the forest area near Nayagaon in the periphery of Chandigarh. Lt Col Sandhu has denied having anything to do with the land.

In the FIR, the department has pointed out that the promoter has engaged workforce to level hillocks in near 30 hectares and uprooted around 500 trees with the help of tractors and JCB machine to carve out plots in the area. An aerial survey was conducted with drones to access the extend of the damage as the forest staff was not allowed to enter the premises of the project ‘fairhavens’ by the private realtor.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

3
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

4
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

5
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

8
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

9
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Flour prices up, say beware of private players

6 MHA officials among 14 held; ~3.21 cr seized

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

They indulged in corrupt practices as regards NGO’s FCRA reg...

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene: India

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib