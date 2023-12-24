Devender Yadav new state Congress political affairs in-charge

Chandigarh, December 23
The reshuffle of AICC general secretaries and office-bearers has brought two former Punjab ministers on important posts. Chhattisgarh MLA Devender Yadav is the party’s new political affairs incharge of Punjab, replacing Harish Chaudhary.
Sukhjinder Randhawa, MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, has been retained as general secretary of Rajasthan Congress despite the party losing in the recently held Assembly elections. He is the son of former PPCC chief Santokh Singh Randhawa, who was a confidant of Sonia Gandhi.
Another former minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is close to Rahul Gandhi, has been appointed AICC secretary incharge of party assets to AICC co-treasurer.
However, the dropping of Harish Chaudhary as Punjab general secretary happens at a time when factionalism is there in the state unit that has been opposing alliance with AAP in Punjab for the General Election.
