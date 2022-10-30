Devise ways to purchase crop residue from farmers: Rakesh Tikait

Tribune News Service

Kahnuwan (Gurdaspur), Oct 29

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait dropped a bombshell by claiming that the PM Narendra Modi-led government was in the process of creating a rift in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and was all set to replace it with a government-aided farm union.

The SKM, which was formed in November 2020, is a coalition of over 40 farm unions to coordinate a protest against the three farm Bills, which were later repealed by the Centre.

He was speaking at a ‘Kisan panchayat’ held at Chanderbhan village in Kahnuwan block of Gurdaspur district. He was here at the invitation of Australia-based NRI and farm leader Gurmukh Singh Chanderbhan.

“I have concrete information that the Modi government will install a puppet farm union, which will only speak what the government wants,” said Tikait, adding that he could not understand why the Centre was not implementing the Swaminathan report.

“The National Commission for Farmers (NCF) was formed in 2004 and was headed by Professor MS Swaminathan. The commission submitted five reports on how to enhance productivity and profitability of farming community in India. These reports are referred to as the Swaminathan reports. Before every poll, the BJP-led government promises to implement it but once the elections are over, the issue is conveniently sidelined. Why is this happening?” he asked.

The BKU leader said to solve stubble-burning menace, the government should devise ways and means to purchase crop residue from farmers. “Otherwise, farmers will be left with no option except to continue burning stubble,” he said.

He also lamented that fertilisers were not being provided to farmers on time. Tikait added that if the Union Government remained “mute spectator” to the issued faced by farmers, the farm leaders would be forced to hold another protest in New Delhi.