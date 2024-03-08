Devotees throng temples on Mahashivratri across Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, March 8

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offer prayers on Mahashivratri on Friday.

They stood in long queues waiting to offer milk and fruits to Lord Shiva.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended his warm greetings to the people and visited a Shiv temple in Mohali along with his wife Gurpreet Kaur to pay obeisance.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit also wished people and said Mahashivaratri is the most auspicious and significant spiritual festival for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva and the day is observed with fervour and devotion.

"May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," he said.

The governor hoped that the festival would prove helpful in infusing new zeal and enthusiasm into the lives of the people of the country and state by strengthening mutual brotherhood.

"Let us pray to Lord Shiva to bless us with wisdom and courage to overcome flaws within", he said in his message.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, posted on X, "May Lord Shiva bless all with spiritual growth and inner peace. Let's overcome darkness and ignorance by imbibing the divine energy of Lord Shiva".

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann