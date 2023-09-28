DFSC, five others booked for wheat stock misappropriation

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 27

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC), two Pungrain inspectors and three arhtiyas for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of wheat stocks purchased during 2018-19 from four godowns in the district.

The VB spokesperson said those booked included Balraj Singh, DFSC, Ferozepur (now retired), Suresh Kumar, inspector Pungrain, inspector Balraj Singh, Hardev Singh, owner of Happy Commission Agents, Pawan Kumar of Dhaliwal Trading Company and Iqbal Singh of Gill Trading Company.

Vigilance officials said the wheat procured by Pungrain for the 2018-19 procurement season from purchase centres in Talwandi Bhai, Wada Bhai Ka, and Ghall Khurd was stored at Pungrain’s godowns located at Lalle, Haraj and Talwandi Bhai villages, where inspector Balraj deputed. “During a joint inspection on May 31, 2018, it was found that 10,716 bags, each weighing 50 kg, were missing from the registered stock. Moreover, the weight of many wheat bags in the warehouse was found to be less than the specified one,” said VB officials.

In another inspection at a godown in Ferozshah village, it was found that Hardev, Pawan and Iqbal in alleged collusion with Balraj had falsely prepared records for purchase of 13,134 bags of wheat at the warehouse of Shivam Enterprises. Payments related to this fake procurement were transferred to the bank accounts of the commission agents. Subsequently, as this scam surfaced, Dhaliwal Trading Company deposited 2,200 bags of wheat between May 25-27, 2018, in the same warehouse.

The VB spokesperson said that the then assistant food and supply officer had inspected the grain market at Ferozshah on May 21, 2018, but found no bags of wheat.

During further probe, it came to light that Suresh had conspired with Happy Commission Agents, Dhaliwal Trading Company and Gill Trading Company to falsely report the purchase of 13,134 bags of wheat, amounting to Rs 1.13 crore.

The VB said the DFSC colluded with the accused and failed to collect the mandated 3 per cent market fee and 3 per cent rural development fund associated with this purchase.

Over 10K bags found missing

10,716 bags, each weighing 50 kg, were found missing from the registered stock

Weight of many wheat bags was found to be less than the specified one

Records falsely prepared for purchase of 13,134 bags of wheat at a warehouse

Payments for fake procurement transferred to the bank accounts of three arhtiyas

