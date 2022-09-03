DGP VK Bhawra fails to respond to notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The suspense on officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as the head of the state police force continues, as DGP VK Bhawra is yet to extend his two months’ leave, which ends on September 4.

Govt seeks legal opinion The state government is taking legal opinion on whether they can post VK Bhawra as the head of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and not as the state DGP.

Bhawra has also not responded to a show-cause notice issued to him by the state government on his handling of certain crime incidents that took place during his tenure.

The government is also taking legal opinion on whether they can post Bhawra as the head of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and not as the state DGP.

Bhawra was appointed DGP for a term of two years as per rules stipulated by the Supreme Court. Under the rules, the state government had sent names of 10 eligible officers for the post to the Union Public Service Commission. It had shortlisted three officers on the basis of seniority.

Sources say Bhawra can challenge the state government’s move in the Supreme Court to replace him. If he does so, it will become challenging for the Bhagwant Mann government to contest the case.

The government can change the DGP by questioning his competence or if the DGP concerned (Bhawra) expresses his willingness for some other post, they say.

#gaurav yadav #punjab police #vk bhawra