DGP VK Bhawra fails to respond to notice

Chandigarh, September 2
The suspense on officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as the head of the state police force continues, as DGP VK Bhawra is yet to extend his two months’ leave, which ends on September 4.
Govt seeks legal opinion
The state government is taking legal opinion on whether they can post VK Bhawra as the head of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and not as the state DGP.
Bhawra has also not responded to a show-cause notice issued to him by the state government on his handling of certain crime incidents that took place during his tenure.
The government is also taking legal opinion on whether they can post Bhawra as the head of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and not as the state DGP.
Bhawra was appointed DGP for a term of two years as per rules stipulated by the Supreme Court. Under the rules, the state government had sent names of 10 eligible officers for the post to the Union Public Service Commission. It had shortlisted three officers on the basis of seniority.
Sources say Bhawra can challenge the state government’s move in the Supreme Court to replace him. If he does so, it will become challenging for the Bhagwant Mann government to contest the case.
The government can change the DGP by questioning his competence or if the DGP concerned (Bhawra) expresses his willingness for some other post, they say.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...