DGP: Crack down on bootleggers

Chandigarh, March 26
Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla today directed all police officers to work in coordination with the Excise and Taxation Department to keep a vigil on bootleggers.
The Special DGP, accompanied by Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, was chairing a state-level virtual meeting of senior officers of the Excise and Taxation Department and all DCs and CPs/SSPs at Punjab Police headquarters here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...