DGP: Crack down on bootleggers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla today directed all police officers to work in coordination with the Excise and Taxation Department to keep a vigil on bootleggers.

The Special DGP, accompanied by Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, was chairing a state-level virtual meeting of senior officers of the Excise and Taxation Department and all DCs and CPs/SSPs at Punjab Police headquarters here.

