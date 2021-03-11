DGP VK Bhawra reviews security in border dists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

Ahead of June 6 anniversary of Operation Bluestar, DGP VK Bhawra along with ADGP (Law & Order) Aprit Shukla reviewed the security arrangements in the city and other border districts during a meeting with senior police officials of the border range here on Saturday.

The police have been on high alert following the recent rocket propelled grenade attack on its intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali. The meeting comes as unabated trafficking of explosives, arms and contraband from across the International Border posed a stiff challenge before the Police Department.

The agencies have alerted the police of anti-national elements carrying out terror activity in the border state on Ghallughara Divas.