Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal: Need to move away from wheat-paddy cycle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday held his maiden meeting with Kisan Mitras through video-conferencing after their appointment by the government.

Dhaliwal said Kisan Mitras should encourage farmers to bring maximum area under crop diversification in order to get out of the wheat-paddy cycle. The minister also expressed concern over lowering of the groundwater level in the state.

He assured Kisan Mitras that officials/employees of the Agriculture Department would help them organise training programmes and camps from time to time.

