Dhandari Kalan rly station set to get a facelift

Ferozepur, November 5
The Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana district under Ferozepur division is all set to get a facelift. The renovation is part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Railways to refurbish 1,308 stations nationwide.
In the initial phase, 508 stations are being revamped, with the Northern Railway taking charge of 71 stations spread across five divisions. An official said an amount of Rs 17.6 crore had been allotted for its redevelopment.
