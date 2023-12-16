Jagdeep Dhankhar ticks off AAP Punjab MP Raghav Chadha over hand gesture

New Delhi, December 15
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reprimanded AAP MP Raghav Chadha for the way he protested in the House today over the Opposition’s demand to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament that happened on Wednesday. Opposition members protested after Dhankhar did not approve notices for suspension of scheduled business of the day.
Chadha tried to raise a point of order by making a hand gesture. Dhankhar objected to the gesture and said, “Mr Chadha, you don’t have to do like this (hand gesture) to raise a point of order. Use your mouth. Don’t do it.” He added: “If you want to say something, use your mouth. Do not gesture with hands. Now is the time for you to learn many things. It seems you will also start dancing soon.”
