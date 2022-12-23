Dharamkot man shot over betting dispute

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 22

A former councillor, his son and their associates allegedly shot a 30-year-old man and injured another near a bus stand at Dharamkot on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dharamkot.

His friend, Arshdeep Singh, was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Preliminary probe has brought out that Harpreet had borrowed money from Shavinder Singh, former councillor of the Dharamkot Municipal Council, and his son Akashdeep Singh, two years ago.

Last night, Shavinder, his son and their associates confronted Harpreet, who was with his friend, at the bus stand.

In the heated exchange of words, Akashdeep took out a pistol and allegedly fired at them. Harpreet died at the spot, while Arshdeep was injured in the incident.

Shavinder and Akashdeep allegedly runs an illegal business of betting in the town. The dispute with Harpreet was over betting money.

A case under Sections 302, 307, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the former councillor, his son and nine of their accomplices.