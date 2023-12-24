 Dhindsa authorised to take decision on merger with Akalis : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Dhindsa authorised to take decision on merger with Akalis



Committee to submit report in two weeks



Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 23

Amid opposition to merging the party with Sukhbir-led Shiromani Akali Dal, the top leadership of SAD (Sanyukt) today found a middle path and unanimously gave powers to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to form a committee to prepare a report on the issue of merger.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the top leaders today at Mohali. Jagdish Singh Garcha, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Justice Nirmal Singh, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, Harjit Kaur Talwandi, Mohkam Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh, Prakash Chand Garg, Harpreet Singh Bunny Jolly, Johar Singh were present at the meeting.

Sources revealed that though the majority of leaders were positive about merging with SAD, a significant section of the party, including some former MLAs, were strongly against the idea of joining Akali Dal as long as Sukhbir Badal is at the helm of affairs.

The leaders said that any merger under Sukhbir’s leadership isn’t acceptable. So finding a way out, party president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has been given powers to form a committee.

Former Cabinet Minister and leader of the party Parminder Singh Dhindsa said that all the leaders present at the meeting have given power to party president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to form a committee which will give its report on the future of the organisation.

“This committee will take the opinion of party workers regarding the future strategy and prepare a report keeping in mind the current political situation and submit it to the party president. Then, the party president will call a meeting of senior office-bearers to discuss this report and draw up the strategy of the party,” said Parminder.

The committee would submit its report in the next two weeks, said Parminder.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa


