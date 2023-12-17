Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 16

After parting ways four years ago, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) is likely to rejoin the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD. According to sources, the issue of unity with the SAD (Badal) is being discussed seriously by workers and leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The issue gained momentum after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal publically apologised in Amritsar on Thursday for the sacrilege incidents in 2015-16 during the party regime. The Tribune had reported on Saturday that Sukhbir Badal’s apology was likely to bring various Akali factions together. Talking to The Tribune, party president and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said the issue of joining back the SAD was being discussed inside the party. “At present, there are two views. A section wants to merge with the SAD while another one is opposed to the idea. We will have discussions and take a decision in the coming days,” he said.

Asked about Bibi Jagir Kaur, he said he would meet her soon and seek her opinion on the issue. Meanwhile, on Sukhbir Badal’s apology, Bibi Jagir Kaur said it was wrong to project it as an apology to Akal Takht. “There is a well-defined procedure for tendering an apology to Akal Takht,” she said. As far as uniting with the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD was concerned, she said she never left the Akali Dal. “I was expelled from the party. Now, let’s see what decision those who expelled me take,” she said.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders, led by Dhindsa, had formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Earlier, while he was with the party, Dhindsa, along with other leaders, had demanded the resignation of Sukhbir Badal for the 2017 Assembly poll debacle. The new party was joined by several stalwarts like Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Jagmeet Brar, Ranjit Singh Talwandi and Justice Nirmal Singh.

The party also formed an alliance with the BJP and contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an NDA partner. However, it lost badly with most of its candidates losing their security deposits. It further suffered a setback as some of the leaders such as Brahampura and Brar joined back the Sukhbir Badal-led Akali Dal.

#Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal #Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa