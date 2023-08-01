Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa opposes land to Haryana for Assembly in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

The NDA’s ally SAD (Sanyukt) has appealed to the Prime Minister not to give land to Haryana for construction of an Assembly building in Chandigarh as it can create unrest in Punjab.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former Union minister and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Governor, being the UT Administrator, intended to exchange some land with Haryana. “Chandigarh belongs to Punjab because when the capital was shifted from Lahore to Chandigarh, it was established by uprooting Punjab villages,” Dhindsa wrote.

