Dhuri blind murder case solved, two held

Sangrur, July 1
The police today claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a watchman who was hacked to death on the intervening night of June 26 and June 27 at an industrial unit in Mannwala village, Dhuri.
Sangrur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal today said they had arrested Gurwinder Singh and Harwinderpal Singh, both residents of Sherpur Sodhian village, on June 28.
He said cops had also recovered an axe and a scooter used in the crime from their possession.
The SSP said, “The accused had entered the factory to steal raw material. Deceased Gurjant Singh noticed their movement. Thus, they murdered him.”
Chahal added that three cases were already registered against Gurwinder in Dhuri and a case was registered against Harwinderpal in Khanna.
