Dhuri ex-MLA Dhanwant Singh passes away

Sangrur, June 11
Two-time former MLA from Dhuri Dhanwant Singh today died due to the prolonged illness. He was born on June 8, 1952, at Mannwala village near Dhuri in Sangrur district. He was BA, LLB and had remained a member of the Dhuri Bar Association for a long period.
He was elected as an MLA from Dhuri on the Congress ticket in 1992 by defeating Comrade Bhan Singh Bhaura of the CPI. In 1997, he again became an MLA from Dhuri as an independent by defeating Surinder Singh Dhuri of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was also a Director, Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Chandigarh.
