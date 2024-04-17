Dhuri ex-MLA Goldy questions criteria for nominee’s selection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

Days after the Congress nominated sitting Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira from Sangrur, former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy on Tuesday questioned the criteria for the selection of the candidate.

Reiterating his loyalty for the party, Goldy, who was an aspirant for the Sangrur seat, on his Facebook page sought to know the criteria of judging a big or small leader. Commenting on bringing Sukhpal Khaira to Sangrur, he said despite him not being considered, he would work with enthusiasm with the party candidate.

“Was a big face not required when I was pitched against CM Bhagwan Mann in the 2022 Assembly election. I was asked to contest the Sangrur parliamentary byelections. I was assured of ticket in the 2024 election. But I bow before the party decision as I am a loyal soldier. I am not among those who would leave the party on seeing an opportunity,” he said.

The former MLA urged the party not to keep dedicated soldiers in the dark while taking such decisions.

Goldy’s comments came following party leaders protesting against the decision to field Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala. Former Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj, who was contender for the Patiala seat, had called a meeting of party workers on April 20. He along with other leaders have expressed their resentment on the name of Dr Gandhi at their recent meeting with the top party leaders in Delhi. Kusbaz Jattna from Bathinda, besides other leaders, are learnt to have expressed resentment on bringing outsiders in the party. Besides, sitting Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary has rebelled against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

