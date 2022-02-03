Dhuri man Ranbir Sodhi elected to Finland council

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 2

A Punjabi University alumnus, Ranbir Sodhi, has been elected as member of the council of governors of the Vantaa-Kerava area (provinces) in Finland. Sodhi has been living in the country for the past 34 years.

Originally from Dhuri, Sodhi is a three-time legislator and represents the Social Democratic Party. He is among 69 members from the area who will elect its cabinet.

Sodhi said: “The Finland government organised its provinces (barring Helsinki) into counties to oversee the rescue and health services. The powers of health and rescue were shifted from individual provinces to the councils of governors. After a planning for nearly 15 years, the elections of the councils were held for the first time in January. I am one of the members from the Vantaa-Kerava area, which has 69 members.”

Sodhi, who moved to Finland at 34, is in the restaurant business. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Punjabi University.

“Council of governors oversee provisions of health and rescue operations,” he said. —

