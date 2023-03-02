Diagnostic firm stops services at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

In another jolt to the government’s flagship Aam Aadmi Clinic programme, the company, which is responsible for providing diagnostic services, has refused to continue with the government.

Just before the launch of 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics in August last year, the government had entered into a contract with Krsnaa Diagnostic for providing services on an outsource basis. However, the company refused to render services to the newly launched 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics.

However, in a notice issued to the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, the company has conveyed that it won’t be able to provide its services from March 1.

In a ‘most urgent’ communication sent to the Director, Health Services (DHS), PHSC’s Director (Projects) has said the PHSC is trying persuade the company to continue to provide services till finalisation of the alternative arrangements.

