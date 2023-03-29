Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Hoshiarpur, March 29

Like his paternal uncle, Harjit Singh, pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, too, perhaps wanted to give an interview to a channel before he had planned to surrender or get arrested by the Punjab Police.

His likely visit to Hoshiarpur last night from his hideout in the national capital was perhaps for the same purpose. Punjab Police teams from Chandigarh who got the clues to this plan chased an Innova car bearing number PB-10-CK-0527 from near Rawalpindi railway station in Phagwara towards Hoshiarpur.

The car reportedly stopped near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh of Marnaian village and the three persons on board suspected to Amritpal and his accomplice Papalpreet Singh reportedly fled from the spot. A massive door-to-door search operation was started last night which continued till this morning. Police from three districts and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the site. ADGP Gurinder Dhillon too had reached the spot last night. The car had the words 'Kar sewa' written on the back.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage dating March 21 showed that Amritpal and Papalpreet emerged from Laxminagar area of Delhi. In this video, Amritpal was seen having opened his hair with Papalpreet behind him.