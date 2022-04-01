Digital sale receipts for farmers in mandis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In a bid to ensure transparency and empowerment of farmers, CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on Thursday decided to make available digital J-forms to farmers across the state from April 1.

Will get J-Forms on WhatsApp J-forms will be furnished digitally to farmers for produce sold in mandis immediately after sale is confirmed by arhtiyas and buyers

The aim is to provide real-time access to system-generated authentic digital J-forms to farmers

This form can be used for raising finance, seeking IT wavers, subsidy claims & farmer insurance, etc

Appreciating the novel initiative of the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB), Mann said it would benefit over 9 lakh registered farmers. J-forms will be furnished digitally to them for their agriculture produce sold in mandis on their WhatsApp account in real-time i.e. immediately on sale being confirmed on the system by the arhtiyas and buyers.

Terming this farmer-friendly endeavour as a “landmark decision”, Mann said the move would aim at providing real-time access to system-generated authentic digital J-forms to state farmers, who could also download it from the PMB website https://emandikaran-pb.inemandikaran-pb.in.

Notably, J-form is the sale receipt of farmer’s produce in mandis and was earlier issued manually by arhtiyas. The mandi board is pioneer in the country to issue digital J-forms (for MSP procured paddy and wheat only) during the rabi and kharif marketing seasons 2021-22.

As per a spokesperson for the CMO, the digital J-forms for paddy and wheat procured on MSP will be made available 24X7. To ensuring authenticity, digital J-forms come with a QR code, watermark and unique number. J-forms in DigiLocker are legally on a par with original physical documents in line with Rule 9A of the IT (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016. —