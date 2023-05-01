Dignitaries visit Badal village

Muktsar, April 30
Cutting across the party lines, politicians today visited Badal village to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Union Minister Manish Tewari, former PCC chiefs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shamsher Singh Dullo, former ministers Laxmi Kanta Chawla, Vijay Inder Singla and Ashwani Sekhri among others met Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur.
Thakur said, “Badal Sahib never believed in political vendetta. He always worked for communal harmony and development. He always extended a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh.”
Sidhu said, “We must learn to respect the departed souls. I have forgotten my annoyance with Badal Sahib. I attended 150 to 200 political rallies with him and will take good memories of him forever. I learnt a lot from him.”
