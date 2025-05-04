DT
Home / Punjab / Diljit Dosanjh set to make Met Gala debut, shares Instagram story 

Diljit Dosanjh set to make Met Gala debut, shares Instagram story 

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Photo: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to make his debut at Met Gala 2025, billed as fashion's biggest night.

Dosanjh shared a story on Instagram, with "First Time" in the caption, along with the sandglass emoji. He added the song "Met Gala" by Gunna to the post. The following slide had a picture of a white bathrobe with a ribbon tied on it with "Met Gala" embossed over it.

The picture shared by Diljit Dosanjh as his Instagram story.

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. This year's theme for the event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

Among other Indian celebrities, Kiara Advani is also set to make her Met Gala debut this year. Advani shared a post on her Instagram story as she arrived in the city ahead of the event.

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also attend the fashion gala.

