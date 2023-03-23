Diljit summoned over Chamkila biopic

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

A local court has restrained Reliance Entertainment, producer Imitiaz Ali, actor Daljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Gurmail Kaur, wife of deceased Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, from broadcasting, releasing, uploading and streaming the biopic (film) on Chamkila and singer Bibi Amarjot Kaur in any manner.

The orders were pronounced by the court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Harsimranjit Singh while hearing a petition moved by Ishjeet Randhawa and Sanjot Randhawa, sons of deceased producer Gurdev Singh Randhawa. The court has issued to summon the persons for March 28.

It was pleaded that the widow of Chamkila had given rights of making biopic of her husband to Randhawas’ father on October 12, 2012. She also received Rs 5 lakh. No time limit was fixed to make the biopic.

It was further averred that on November 3, 2022, their father expired. When the petitioner started making arrangement for making the biopic and contacted Gurmail Kaur, she started delaying the matter on one pretext or other. Later they came to know that the defendants, in connivance with each other, were already making a film on Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur.