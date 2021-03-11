Taking steps to ramp up health, education infra: Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha

Arun Sharma
Ropar, April 27
With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave sweeping the state in the recent Assembly elections, lawyer-cum-activist and party’s candidate from Ropar Dinesh Chadha defeated SAD senior leader and former Cabinet Minister Daljit Singh Cheema and Punjab State Congress Youth President Brinder Singh Dhillon to represent the segment in the Vidhan Sabha.
Chadha, a native of Barwa village in the backward area of Nurpur Bedi, after completing his schooling in his village graduated from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib. After completing his LLB, he started his practice at Ropar district courts and earned fame taking up cudgels against illegal mining prevalent all over the district.
Taking up issues related to corruption, including illegal mining, and the alleged failure of the state government in transferring education cess to the department and raising voice against toll plazas, Chadha became a known figure in the area.
For the past one year, he could be seen visiting government schools and hospitals as well as dispensaries to highlight the plight of students and patients in the district. Chadha alleged apathetic successive state governments had completely ignored the people’s welfare. The inadequate educational infrastructure and negligible presence of health facilities had left the public to their fate, he said.
“Providing best health and education facilities to the residents of Ropar is my immediate aim. I have already started making efforts in this direction. I have been visiting schools and hospitals frequently to know the shortcomings,” said Chadha, adding he would work to shift the power of the government vested with politicians to public, he said.
Priorities clear
Providing best health and education facilities to residents of Ropar is my immediate aim. I have already started making efforts in this direction. I will bring reformative policies in health, education and employment sectors. — Dinesh Chadha, Ropar MLA
